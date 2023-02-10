The North Face

Superlu Waterproof Ski Jacket

$275.53

Buy Now Review It

Polyester Imported STAY DRY. Made with a DryVent shell, this must have ski jacket is breathable and features a Durable Water-Repellent (DWR) Finish to help keep you dry and warm when rain and snow strike. STANDARD FIT. With a roomy standard fit throughout the body, you can layer with sweatshirts and other base layers for total warmth in cooler weather. BUILT FOR SNOW. Designed for skiing and snowboarding, this jacket features a powder skirt with a fixed hood to help keep the snow out. Hook-and-loop cuff tabs easily fit over gloves to keep your hands warm, while underarm vents add breathability. SECURE STORAGE. A secure-zip chest pocket with a media port, a secure hook-and-loop wrist pass pocket and internal goggle pocket conveniently store your mountain essentials. Secure-zip hand pockets provide extra storage and keep your hands warm. THE NORTH FACE. Embroidered logos add a stand-out, signature look to your jacket.