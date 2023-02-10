The North Face

Sally Insulated Snow Pants

$108.95 $76.00

Synthetic Imported Zipper closure Hand Wash Only ALL-MOUNTAIN PANT. The stylish Women's Sally Pants are made with waterproof, breathable DryVent and lightweight Heatseeker Eco insulation. They're the ideal choice for groomer days at the resort. FACE THE WEATHER. Made with a DryVent shell, these snow pants feature sealed seams and allow water vapor to escape for maximum breathability. Heatseeker Eco recycled insulation offers warmth, even in wet weather. STANDARD FIT. These pants offer a straight fit from hip to hem and articulated knees for comfortable movement. Belt loops provide a customizable fit. Inseam: Short 30", Regular 32", Long 34".