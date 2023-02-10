The North Face

Tnf Logo Box Cuffed Beanie

$30.00

100% Acrylic Hand Wash Only ADVENTURE READY. Tame the most unruly mops with the TNF Logo Box Cuffed Beanie, a rib-knit hat with soft yarn for added stretch, comfort, and style. CUSTOM FIT. This versatile beanie is available in two fit options to meet your style and needs: a roomier, full-coverage regular fit (8.5") or a shallow fit that fits close to the head (7.25"). You'll love the stylish look this hat brings to any outfit. SOFT FABRIC. Made from an acrylic-knit fabric, this soft, durable, mid-weight beanie delivers cozy comfort for nights around the campfire. Easy to care for and easy to wear, you'll love the effortless look and feel anywhere you go. STYLISH. Never Stop Exploring with functional features that help you go further — soft yarns in a structured rib-knit keep things comfortably steady, while a fully fashioned crown closure helps keep you warm in cold conditions. TAKE ON THE DAY. An essential closet staple, this beanie is a go-to classic for hiking, camping or just kicking back. Pair it with your favorite jacket, parka, hoodie or pullover and proudly wear the badge of exploration with The North Face.