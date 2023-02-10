The North Face

Berkeley Tote Pack

$58.95

nylon Nylon lining Machine Wash CLASSIC DESIGN. Designed with our outdoor heritage in mind, the updated Berkeley Tote Pack is big enough to carry a day's worth of essentials and has stylish vintage fabric. COMFORTABLE CARRY. This tote bag is designed for versatility and can either be worn over the shoulder or as a backpack. Easily maneuver through environments with this secure, one-size-fits-all tote. MAXIMUM STORAGE. Designed for optimal carrying capacity, a spacious zippered main compartment fits larger items and has a dedicated 16" laptop sleeve. Plus, side pockets provide convenient and secure storage for small items. PREMIUM FABRIC. Featuring crinkly face fabric with a vintage texture, this tote reps The North Face aesthetic, while recycled nylon with a non-PFC durable water-repellent (DWR) finish guarantees durable quality as you take on the day. EXPLORATION WITHOUT COMPROMISE. Easily find our most sustainable products with this badge. To qualify, apparel, equipment, and accessories must be made with 75% or greater recycled, regenerative, and/or responsibly sourced renewable materials by weight.