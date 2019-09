The North Face

The North Face Berkeley Duffel Bag

$79.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Dual organizational compartments and 25 liters of space make this duffel bag from The North Face perfect for workout gear, carry-on essentials or a day trip outdoors. Two main zippered parts, one for clean clothes and the other (with a breathable mesh top), for dirty clothes and shoes. External zip pocket, duffel handles and a removable crossbody shoulder strap carry.