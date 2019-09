AG

The Nolan Mid-rise Slim Boyfriend Jeans

$198.00 $158.40

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

When it comes to laidback comfort, boyfriend jeans reign supreme. Beloved for their relaxed, slouchy fit, this borrowed-from-the-boys style has a lived-in feel that only gets better with time. Cuffing the hem to showcase a pair of heels instantly elevates this mid-rise pair.