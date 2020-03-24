Le Labo

Thé Noir 29 Shower Gel

Thé Noir 29 is an ode to the noble leaf and the craft that surrounds it. Thé Noir 29 combines depth and freshness, softness and strength through permanent oscillation between the light of bergamot, fig and bay leaves and the depth of cedar wood, vetiver and musk. A special extraction of black tea leaves wraps up the composition by bringing to the formula a dry, leafy, hay, tobacco feeling in the dry down to transform this creation into a sensuous and addictive essence. Enriched with Vitamin E (antioxidants), Olive Leaf Extract (moisturizing properties), Aloe Vera, Flaxseed Extract, this shower gel cleans the body and the mind, as long as you take a shower by yourself. If not, it only cleans the body. Our shower gel does not contain parabens and is vegan and cruelty-free. 8 oz. Made in Canada.