Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
Le Labo
Thé Noir 29 Eau De Parfum
$310.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
What it is: An eau de parfum that is an ode to the noble tea leaf and the craft that surrounds it.
Need a few alternatives?
Le Labo
Thé Noir 29 Eau De Parfum
BUY
$310.00
Nordstrom
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Daisy Eau De Toilette
BUY
$106.00
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Glossier
Glossier You
BUY
£45.00
Glossier
Maison Margiela
When The Rain Stops Eau De Parfum
BUY
£49.00
Space NK
More from Le Labo
Le Labo
Jumbo Hinoki Hand Soap
BUY
$44.00
Nordstrom
Le Labo
Santal 26 Candle
BUY
$120.00
Mecca
Le Labo
Bergamote 22
BUY
$296.00
Mecca
Le Labo
Bergamote 22 Eau De Parfum
BUY
$198.00
Nordstrom
More from Fragrance
Maison Francis Kurkdjian
Fragrance Discovery Set For Her
BUY
$220.00
$275.00
Nordstrom
House of BO
Fragrances Gift Set
BUY
$790.00
Amazon
House of BO
La Mar
BUY
$290.00
Amazon
House of BO
Nourishing Parfum Primer
BUY
$65.00
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted