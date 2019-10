Another Matinee

The ‘nobody’s Little Weasel’ Dress

£120.00

At Another Matinee

Handpicked, one-off vintage dresses. Bold + romantic silhouettes from another time and place. Once you've met her, it's hard to forget her. She's a vintage Printemps, long-length dress with bow detailing and delicate button fastenings on the front. Short sleeves and a white piping trim are the icing on the eclair. 100% cotton.