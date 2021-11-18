Quadrille Publishing

The Noble Rot Book Wine From Another Galaxy

Winner of the Guild of Food Writers Drinks Book Award 2021 Shortlisted for the André Simon Food and Drink Book Awards 2020 "Noble Rot manages to unravel the mysteries of wine with insight and humour. A wonderful - and essential - read for anyone interested in the world of wine, or even for those, like me, who just drink it." - Nigella Lawson "The Noble Rot guys have the ability to describe wines as if theyre either future friends, or rock-stars coming to blow your mind." - Caitlin Moran "Noble Rot has brought originality, humour and now space travel to the very serious business of drinking wine. About time too." - Brian Eno "Dan and Mark do that thing that only crazy knowledgeable enthusiasts can do, they make you a crazy enthusiast too. If they said, 'We've found a wine like no other, a wine that actually lights up the sky, but you can only drink it in the desert at midnight, are you coming? Id be off, and I'd be confident of meteor showers. They provoke curiosity - 'how does anyone make this extraordinary drink just with grapes?' - excitement, joy, and a longing for knowledge. Now, in this book, they're sharing the knowledge." - Diana Henry "To really know and love a wine one should know the grower and the vineyard. This isn't always or even often possible, which is why the Rotters introduce these wines at source. You learn that making wine, as cooking should be, is an act of love. You will come to love this book too." - Rowley Leigh Choosing wine in a restaurant or shop can seem an unfathomable business. But, according to Dan Keeling and Mark Andrew, the duo behind London's Noble Rot, it needn't be that way. In Wine from Another Galaxy they'll help you to understand how it is made, where to buy it, what to look for when you drink it, and how to talk about it. And once you've mastered the basics, they'll take you on a journey through the best of European wine culture, meeting the people and places behind their favourite bottles. Indeed, Dan and Mark have spent years visiting growers that you probably haven't heard of, from the original thinkers of the natural wine movement to the iconic estates of Burgundy and Bordeaux. This is the alternative, accessible, no-holds-barred guide to wine, where the usual clichés and rules don't apply.