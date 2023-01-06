Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Furniture
Thuma
The Nightstand
$395.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Thuma
Need a few alternatives?
Urban Outfitters
Ruby Nightstand
BUY
$230.00
$329.00
Urban Outfitters
Edloe Finch
Maha Geo End Table
BUY
$418.00
$679.00
Edloe Finch
Castlery
Mico Rattan Side Table
BUY
$179.00
$199.00
Castlery
Yamazaki Home
Plain Side Table
BUY
$108.00
Amazon
More from Thuma
Thuma
The Bed
BUY
$1095.00
Thuma
More from Furniture
Urban Outfitters
Ruby Nightstand
BUY
$230.00
$329.00
Urban Outfitters
Edloe Finch
Maha Geo End Table
BUY
$418.00
$679.00
Edloe Finch
Castlery
Mico Rattan Side Table
BUY
$179.00
$199.00
Castlery
Yamazaki Home
Plain Side Table
BUY
$108.00
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted