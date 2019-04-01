Buy The Night Tiger now, and save it for a day at the beach: The long book is so engrossing you could spend a day reading this lush historical novel without staring at your phone once. The Night Tiger cloaks a mystery worthy of a detective novel in a fascinating setting — 1930s Malaya. A group of strangers, from an orphan in the employ of a British doctor to a young woman who hides her dancer job from her mother, are connected in one man's death. It's sweeping novel with something for everyone — and incredible writing.