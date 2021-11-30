Tarte

The Nice List Full Face Collection

$32.00

Check off your list with tarte's The Nice List Full Face Collection, a 3-piece set of a limited-edition eye & cheek palette, mini eyeliner & mini mascara! Benefits Only $32, a $108 value! Eye & cheek palette: 4 curated neutral shadows for lid, crease & liner, plus 1 universally flattering blush & highlighter Mini double take gel liner: waterproof gel liner with 12-hour wear Mini maneater mascara: massive volume, length & curl with 16-hour wear Clinical Results EYE & CHEEK PALETTE CLINICAL RESULTS: All day longwear MANEATER CLINICAL RESULTS: Volumizes & lengthens Ophthalmologist tested DOUBLE TAKE CLINICAL RESULTS:* Vegan tarte 12-hour power Dermatologist tested: palette, mascara, eyeliner Waterproof & safe for contact lens wearers: mascara, eyeliner *based on a clinical study 30 subjects Includes The nice list eye & cheek palette Shades: Tinsel twinkle (icy pink highlighter) Winter wonder (matte pink beige shadow) Fresh baked (bronze shimmer shadow) Gingerbread (matte warm brown shadow) Hot cocoa (matte dark brown shadow) Getting cheeky (rosy pink blush) Mini Maneater Mascara Mini Double Take Gel Eyeliner