Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Socks
Free People
The New Way Fashion Girls Are Styling Their Loafers
£10.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Free People
Classic so soft tube socks featuring a ribbed design that can be slouched down for a laidback look.
Need a few alternatives?
Bombas
Classic Marls Calf Sock
$12.00
from
Bombas
BUY
Weekday
Selma Socks
£2.00
from
Weekday
BUY
Gucci
Game Patch Cotton Socks
£90.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
COS
Speckled Wool Mix Socks
£10.00
from
COS
BUY
More from Free People
Free People
Happiness Runs Bodysuit
$50.00
from
Free People
BUY
Free People
Retro Scrunch Tube Sock
$8.00
from
Free People
BUY
Free People
The Molly Headband
$24.00
from
Free People
BUY
Free People
Galloon Lace Racerback
£18.00
from
Free People
BUY
More from Socks
COS
Metallic Socks
£5.00
from
COS
BUY
Comme Si
Cotton Camel Sock
$26.00
from
Comme Si
BUY
Bombas
Classic Marls Calf Sock
$12.00
from
Bombas
BUY
Weekday
Selma Socks
£2.00
from
Weekday
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted