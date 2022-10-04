Alexis Fernandez-Preiksa

The Neuroscience Of Self-love

Learn to love yourself by rewiring your brain with this accessible guide from the bestselling author of Be Bold and host of Do You F*cking Mind? podcast. Thoughts and moods are chemical reactions in your brain that you might think you are powerless to control. But modern science has shown beyond doubt that changing your behaviour and thought patterns can rewire the neurological pathways of your brain to literally change how you think, feel and view yourself. In The Neuroscience of Self-Love, Alexis Fernandez-Preiksa takes the theory out of neuroscience and gives you practical tools and exercises to create a new self that is happier, more balanced and less dependent on others for validation. By re-engineering your habits, optimising your decision-making, curbing negative thoughts and harnessing the power of exercise and meditation, you will become more centred, connected and creative, and learn how to trust, prioritise and truly love yourself. About the Author Alexis Fernandez-Preiksa is the host of the hit podcast Do You F*cking Mind? and author of the bestselling book Be Bold. She became interested in the link between physical exercise and brain health through her work as a Pilates instructor and personal trainer, which led her to further her studies of the brain by undertaking a Master of Neuroscience. She is passionate about helping people change their relationships with themselves by understanding how their brains work on a physical and chemical level, and how the brain can be altered through changing behaviours, habits and thought patterns.