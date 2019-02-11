Kevyn Aucoin

A versatile three-in-one blush and bronzer palette with a highlighter, blush, and bronzer all in one smooth gradient finish. This blush and bronzer palette has everything you need to achieve a perfect sunkissed complexion in just one swipe—all year long. The finely milled, light-diffusing pigments enhance and perfect, maximizing skin’s glow with vibrant, luminous color. The powder highlighter shade reflects light for a radiant look. The blush shade gives a fresh cheeky glow. The bronzer shade adds pure warmth and dimension. - Innovative gradient design features all three hues in one pan. - Finely milled pressed powder blends smoothly without fallout. - Light-diffusing pigments enhance and perfect. - The highlighter shade is soft and fine for a natural glow. The blush shade gives a fresh cheeky glow. The bronzer adds pure warmth and skin dimension. - Paraben free. Net Weight: 21 g/POIDS NET WT. 0.74 OZ.