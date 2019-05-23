VIU Eyewear

The Navigator

£207.03

THE NAVIGATOR - Titanium in its most flattering form. Attractive contrasts of grace and strength, of sensitivity and toughness in classic form and unusual colouring. Size: Medium. Width: 130mm. Length: 48mm. Bridge: 21mm. Temple: 148mm. Material: Titanium. Created on the Honshū Island in Japan, VIU’s titanium collection adds bold character to any personality. To preserve its natural strength, VIU makes each frame with 100% pure titanium. In partnership with a renowned Japanese manufacturer, all VIU titanium eyewear is sculpted with skilful precision using over 200 manual steps. Superior lenses Super anti-reflective. No glare from front and back Anti-scratch: Special hardening of surface High-end nano coatings (water and dirt repellent)