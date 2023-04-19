Cannakits

The Munchy Machine Joint Kit

$24.99 $19.99

Inside each Joint Kit is a mini grinder, mini handmade clay ashtray, RAW tips, Elements Rolling Papers (with a magnetic backing), and a mini Bic lighter with wax string. It truly has everything you need to roll the perfect joint wherever you go. The tins size is 95 x 62 x 20 mm/ 3.75 x 2.45 x 0.8 inches (L x W x H); Thickness is 0.23 mm. So small it can fit in your pocket or the palm of your hand. This design is the sole property of Cannakits 2021 and cannot be reproduced or copied for any reason without Cannakits permission beforehand. © All orders come in discreet unmarked packaging. There is no indication whatsoever that you purchased a cannabis related product. Even the business name has been changed from "Cannakits" to "Art Babe Inc" to ensure absolute discretion. There is no cannabis included in the kits.