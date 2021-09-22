NARS

Ask any beauty buff to name their favourite highlighters and, chances are, NARS will be top of the list. An authority in illumination, NARS has created many of the industry’s most iconic shades, delivering them in this lusciously light-reflecting and creamy formula. Effortlessly easy to use, this brilliantly blendable stick glides on to refresh and enhance any complexion, granting a deceptively sheer, decidedly luminous and subtly shimmering finish in mere moments. The Multiple can be applied all over the face; used as a highlighter on high points and used to enhance eyes and lips as well as cheeks. The formula is enriched with vitamin E and açaí oil to deliver antioxidant benefits and protect skin. Our expert curators have selected the most flattering, covetable shades to house in the online Hall of Fame in which you currently find yourself: of course, there’s ‘Orgasm’, the über-iconic, universally flattering shade of peachy pink with golden shimmer, as well as the opalescent pink pearl ‘Copacabana’ to name but a few. If we’re honest, we don’t know which one to snap up first… *adds all to basket*.