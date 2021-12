W&P Design

The Moscow Mule Cocktail Kit

$24.00 $19.20

Buy Now Review It

At W&P Design

Made with premium, small-batch bold and spicy ginger syrup combined with lime concentrate to make a perfect blend of sweet heat and spice Includes the tools to craft two classic Moscow Mules at your desk — just add the hard stuff (or seltzer) and enjoy A perfect gift for coworkers, bachelor/bachelorette parties, holidays, or for anyone who appreciates the art of a great cocktail with top-notch, premium ingredients