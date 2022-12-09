Hecate's Light

$18.99

Wooden box with tarot card image for safekeeping your deck of tarot or oracle cards, small crystals, tea, incense, jewelry, spell candles, pendulums, dried herbs, or other small sacred tools. Made of natural untreated wood - each box has tonal variations and natural imperfections. One wooden box. Will fit most standard-sized decks with at least one or two additional items like small crystals. Perfect for charging your tarot or oracle deck. Accessories not included. ('The Star' is available on a separate lis ting). The inside of the box measures ~ 5.12" x 3.22" x 1.77" (13 x 8.2 x 4.5cm). The outside dimensions of the box are ~ 5.74" x 3.85" x 2.08" (14.6 x 9.8 x 5.3cm). The Moon: The subconscious. Shadow work. Dreamwork. Exploring unknown territories. The deep undercurrents driving you. Stimulating the imagination. Visions. Stillness. Facing complex emotions. Looking at things in a different light. Sensing dishonesty. The beginning of psychic ability. Learning to be guided by nothing but the moonlight. Acting Instinctively. Being uncertain but still moving with courage. Exploring distortions. A sense of calm after exploring dreams and fantasies. The Moon. Although the world of shadows and night is confusing, it does not have to be frightening. The moon inspires, enchants, and guides. It holds out the promise that all you imagine - good and bad - can be yours. A world so extraordinary you can't grasp it. These tarot card images are the unofficial standard for many practitioners. Well-known and rich in symbolism, their imagery is deeply rooted in archetypes and has become the inspiration for many modern decks. Even with years of use, most people notice more subtleties and greater depth of meaning in their many details. Each beechwood box has a tarot card image on its lid. Use for safekeeping herbs, incense, small sacred finds, small candles, jewelry, tarot cards, etc. Place your items with small crystals to charge and store them. The box is too small for larger decks.