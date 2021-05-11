Boyish

At Free People

Style No. 60499811; Color Code: 092 The perfect Spring-to-Summer shorts, featured in a vintage-inspired high-rise silhouette and mid-thigh length with raw-edge hem and distressing throughout for added dimension. Button-fly closure Five pocket design Made with recycled cotton, helping to reduce its carbon footprint and water usage What’s Care FP? This product was consciously made to reduce our footprint and supports our mission to be a little bit better every day. Specifically, this product was made with Eco-Conscious Design: It contains at least 50% of a certified eco-conscious fiber or process.