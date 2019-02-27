Andie

The Montauk Ribbed

Body Type: Curvy Hips Fit True to Size Fit True to Size Even better than the regular one I purchased the powder blue version of this suit over the last summer and lived in it, so when the ribbed version came out, I had to have it. In both colors. Because I have an obsession. I love the cut and the fit is very flattering. Just the right balance of covering all the goods and complimenting the right parts while running around chasing my littles. Like the previous suit, it is definitely apparent if you get "cold." I don't find it very obvious, but if that's something that may make you self conscious, perhaps pick one of the other styles that have more lining. Height: 5'2 Bra Size: 34 c/d Size Purchased: M Pant Size: 27/28 On The Montauk Ribbed