Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Luv Aj
The Monaco Huggies
$45.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Surgical steel posts Brass Hinged closure Imported, China Style #LUVAJ40323
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
A New Day
Thick Hoop Earrings
$7.99
from
Target
BUY
Gypsy BK
Muni Matte Earrings
$69.40
from
Gypsy BK
BUY
Gimaguas
Salsa Hoops
€39.00
from
Gimaguas
BUY
Laura Lombardi
Onda Charm Earrings
$100.00
from
Laura Lombardi
BUY
More from Luv Aj
Luv Aj
Mini Donut Hoops
$75.00
from
Kith
BUY
Luv Aj
Nouveau Cross & Cultured Pearl Earrings
£42.83
from
Shopbop
BUY
Luv Aj
Nouveau Cross & Cultured Pearl Earrings
$55.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Luv Aj
Ombre Signet Ring
$45.00
from
Luv Aj
BUY
More from Earrings
promoted
The Vampire's Wife x H&M
Earrings
$12.99
from
H&M
BUY
promoted
Zenzii
Gold-tone Painted Flower Drop Earrings
$35.00
from
Macy's
BUY
promoted
DKNY
Tri-tone Shaky Block Drop Earrings
$25.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Dangleandwhatnot
Sims 4 Cowplant Earrings
$30.00
from
Etsy
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted