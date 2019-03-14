Search
Products fromShopClothingJeans
Madewell

The Momjean

$65.00
At Madewell
Made of 100% cotton rigid denim with an authentic look, these jeans anchor at the high waist with an easy fit through the hips (it's a cool look). Plus, they ring in at only $65—yep, Mom will be so proud of you.
Featured in 1 story
Every Outfit You Need For Coachella Is Right Here
by Eliza Huber