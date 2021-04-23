Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
La Mer
The Moisturizing Soft Cream Moisturizer
$190.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
An ultra-soft hydrating cream to reduce look of fine dry lines.
Need a few alternatives?
La Mer
The Moisturizing Soft Cream Moisturizer
BUY
$190.00
Sephora
INNBEAUTY PROJECT
Next Level Daily Moisturizer
BUY
$22.00
Innbeauty Project
Eucerin
Intensive 10% W/w Urea Treatment Cream
BUY
£12.50
FeelUnique
La Roche-Posay
Lipikar Moisturising Balm Ap+m
BUY
£20.00
La Roche-Posay
More from La Mer
La Mer
The Broad Spectrum Spf 50 Daily Uv Protecting Fluid Sunscreen
BUY
$95.00
Nordstrom
La Mer
The Concentrate
BUY
$200.00
Nordstrom
La Mer
The Treatment Lotion
BUY
$165.00
Credo Beauty
La Mer
The Mini Miracle Broth™ Introductory Glow Set
BUY
$165.00
Nordstrom
More from Skin Care
Tatcha
The Rice Polish Classic
BUY
$65.00
Tatcha
La Mer
The Broad Spectrum Spf 50 Daily Uv Protecting Fluid Sunscreen
BUY
$95.00
Nordstrom
La Mer
The Moisturizing Soft Cream Moisturizer
BUY
$190.00
Sephora
La Mer
The Concentrate
BUY
$200.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted