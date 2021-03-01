Everlane

The Modern Utility Lace-up Boot

£171.00 £102.00

Details Narrower fitSizes 5-8.5, take a half size upSizes 8.5-11, take a full size up 100% LeatherSpot clean with water and mild soap Made in Vietnam.Nylon pull tabLacesInside exposed zipperLeather lined1.6in / 40mm Stacked Leather HeelRubber outsole Questions about fit? Contact us Description The utility boot you’ll actually want to wear. Featuring a water-resistant leather upper, a cushioned insole (for added comfort), a chunky lug outsole with anti-slip tread, and an inside zipper for streamlined on/off design, the Modern Utility Lace-Up Boot has you covered—no matter what the forecast brings. Plus, it looks good with everything. So whether you choose to dress it up or down, you’re guaranteed to get a lot of wear (and compliments) out of it.