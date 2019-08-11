A clean design with subtle detailing makes The Modern Oxford a versatile pair. Portuguese-made with premium Italian leather, this reimagined classic features smooth curved lines, black waxed lacing and a stacked heel with metal inlay. Wearable as a slip-on or lace-up, this style will be a wardrobe favourite for seasons to come.
For this style we travelled to Portugal, a country of rich culture and an illustrious heritage of leather workmanship and shoe manufacturing. Here, we work closely with a solid base of local craftsmen. View More