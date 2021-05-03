Everlane

The Modern Loafer

$100.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

Description The Modern Loafer is back—with a new look for a new era. Made from buttery-soft leather, this 2.0 take features a sleek tapered toe, stitch detailing, and a slightly thicker stacked heel. Plus, we’ve added additional padding and a foam-cushioned insole, so there’s zero break-in needed for your first wear. Dress it up with a trench and trousers or down with a pullover and sweatpants—it looks good with (literally) anything.