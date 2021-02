Everlane

The Modern Breton Tee

$38.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

Description A nautical classic gets an update. Featuring a subtle boat neck, a relaxed dropped shoulder, and an easy boxy fit, the Modern Breton Tee takes all of the time-honored details of a sailor shirt and adds a contemporary spin. Plus, it’s made of 0.6 oz cotton in a dense, durable knit, which means it’ll only get softer with wear.