Keva J Swimwear

The Mobay Tie Front Bikini

$70.00

Buy Now Review It

At Keva J Swimwear

We put a new twist on The Tamarin Bikini. This bikini has a high neck and cut out detail at the bust. Top ties at bust for an adjustable fit. Supports any size bust. Cut out tie detail at mid section. The back has racerback detail for more support. Cover any problem areas in the back mid section. The bottom ties on one side. Moderate coverage in back. Made In The USA 80% Nylon/ 20% Spandex Double Lined Model is 5'8, 32B Bust, 25 Waist, 35 Hips. Model is wearing a size small.