Missoni

The Missoni Family Cookbook

$34.00

While Missoni clothes have been handed down by fashionistas since the 1970s and are covetable and prized, Francesco Maccapani Missoni, the son of designer Angela Missoni, feels the same way about the family's distinctive recipes. With a healthy respect for tradition, Francesco has collected his parents' and grandparents' favorites. For the first time, The Missoni Family Cookbook chronicles the Missoni culinary tradition, making these delicious, well-guarded family recipes available to the home cook. Beyond the glitz and glamour of the family known so well through fashion, you can now be at home-and a tavola-with the Missonis.