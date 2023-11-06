Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jeans
Favorite Daughter
The Misha Wide Leg Jeans
$198.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
We The Free
Final Countdown Cuffed Low-rise Jeans
BUY
£118.00
Free People
Favorite Daughter
The Misha Wide Leg Jeans
BUY
$198.00
Nordstrom
Wandler
Poppy Contrasting Cuff Jeans
BUY
$189.00
$315.00
Farfetch
AFRM
Skylar Patchwork High Waist Flare Jeans
BUY
$52.80
$88.00
Nordstrom
More from Favorite Daughter
Favorite Daughter
Margaret Wide-leg Pants
BUY
$214.40
$268.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Favorite Daughter
Margaret Oversized Blazer
BUY
$318.40
$398.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Favorite Daughter
The Otto High-rise Boyfriend Ankle Je
BUY
$228.00
Anthropologie
Favorite Daughter
Baseball Cap
BUY
$40.00
Anthropologie
More from Jeans
We The Free
Final Countdown Cuffed Low-rise Jeans
BUY
£118.00
Free People
We The Free
Moxie Metallic Low-slung Barrel Jeans
BUY
£188.00
Free People
AG Jeans
Amia
BUY
$295.00
AG Jeans
AG Jeans
Amia
BUY
$345.00
AG Jeans
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted