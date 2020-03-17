Datexx

The Miracle Timecube Timer

$19.00 $17.24

Buy Now Review It

Set the number side up for the time of your choice: 5, 10, 20 and 45 minutes Digital timer on the bottom shows the countdown of time left On off button for ease of use Great for exercise, homework, cooking , kids activities and games 2 AAA batteries (not included) Join the Time Cube revolution! Since 2010, our Miracle Time Cube has helped organize the lives of thousands of happy customers. The simplicity of this uniquely designed clock makes it easy to stay on schedule - whether its for timing kids with their homework, brushing teeth or taking a shower, it a fun way to teach them to establish routines. Around the house, it makes a great kitchen timer - perfect as an egg timer, baking timer, frying timer - anything that needs to be tracked in blocks of time. For those customers looking for a time management tool or office tracking tool, the Cube Timer is perfect for staying on task, maintaining focus and improving productivity in strategies like the pomodoro method. For those customers who are interested in improving their effectiveness in High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), there’s a Cube Timer for you. No more setting a stop watch or digital timer, just turn to the desired time setting and let the workout begin. Increase the time for cardio burn, lower it for fat burn and you can now focus on your workout routine instead of your timer. No more buttons, no more switches, no more dials, the Miracle Cube Timer allows you to manage your time with simplicity and in style. The four sides of the cube simply state the minutes that you would like to start timing. Merely turn it on the side needed and it will immediately start timing. When the time is up, a loud, unmistakable alarm will ring. Simply turn it back to its upright position to silence it. It’s that easy! The Miracle Cube Timer is a fun, practical gift for you, a friend or a loved one as an easy, attractive way to manage time.