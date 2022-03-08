Bottega Veneta

The Mini Pouch Bag

$1705.00

Bottega Veneta The Mini Pouch bag Bottega Veneta pride themselves on discrete luxury, courtesy of the brand’s exceptionally-skilled artisans who turn craftsmanship into art. This black leather The Mini Pouch bag from Bottega Veneta features a drawstring fastening, a hinged structure and a thin long shoulder strap. Made in Italy Composition outer: Leather 100% Designer Style ID: 585852VBIU5 Wearing The model is 1.8 m wearing size OS