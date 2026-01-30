Away

The Mini Crossbody

$75.00 $52.00

Buy Now Review It

At Away

Secure your custom gifts NOW for Christmas: Orders placed through 11/18 have guaranteed delivery by 12/23. Orders placed 11/19 - 11/23 will have the option to pay an additional Expedited Production Fee to guarantee delivery by 12/23. ** Orders placed outside of the dates listed above will be delivered after 12/23. This includes orders placed during our Black Friday & Cyber Monday Events. Rep your personal brand with the prettiest take on an initial necklace we’ve ever seen. Our hand-drawn font is encrusted with petite diamonds and 14K solid gold hardware. Each initial pendant is hung from a delicate 14K gold chain.