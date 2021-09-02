Everlane

The Mini Backpack

$48.00 $24.00

Because who doesn’t love a mini bag? The Mini Backpack is a perfect everyday companion, thanks to its compact design, convenient top handle, interior water bottle holder, and easily accessible front zip pocket. And did we mention it’s made of 100% recycled materials?* Trust us: It’ll make you love backpacks again. *Only the zippers and trim aren’t. Those can’t currently be sourced in recycled materials. We’ve eliminated 90% of the virgin plastic from our supply chain. Learn about what we’ve done—and the challenges ahead—on our No New Plastic page.