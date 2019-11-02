Craft Recordings

The Miles Davis Quintet “the Legendary Prestige Quintet Sessions”

The 42 tunes that make up Miles Davis’ famed quintet sessions – feat. John Coltrane, Red Garland, Paul Chambers and Philly Joe Jones – have nearly all become classics, and have resulted in several iconic albums. Originally released in 2006, this critically acclaimed collection returns to vinyl format. Includes 6 LPs, plus a 20-page booklet with notes by Jazz historian Bob Blumenthal. The final LP contains audio recordings from eight TV and radio performances by the quintet.