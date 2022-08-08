Madewell

The Mid-rise Perfect Vintage Straight Jean In Marchman Wash

$128.00 $79.99

The cut: We reworked our best-selling straight momjeans with a 9 1/2" mid rise for a laid-back vibe (they're great for everyone, but an absolute must if you've got a shorter torso). The fabric: Premium Orta stretch denim that hugs the body and bounces back like a pro (aka no 3pm bagginess). The factory: Saitex Los Angeles brings together the best artisans in the biz and the latest in green tech to make expertly-crafted, eco-friendly pairs right here in the USA. 9 3/4" mid rise, fitted through the hip and thigh, 15" straight leg opening, 29" full-length inseam. Premium 79% conventional cotton/20% recycled cotton/1% elastane Orta stretch denim. Do Well: Saitex LA uses less energy, chemicals and H2O than typical factories (and 98% of the water used in manufacturing is recycled); made with certified recycled cotton that keeps textile waste out of landfills and requires less H2O and energy than conventional cotton. Magic Pockets®. Machine wash. Made in the USA of imported materials. Madewell.com only. ND524