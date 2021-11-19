Madewell

The Mid-rise Perfect Vintage Jean In Fitzgerald Wash

$98.00 $68.60

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

The cut: We reworked our best-selling tapered jeans with a 9 1/2" mid rise for a laid-back vibe (they're great for everyone, but an absolute must if you've got a shorter torso). The fabric: Premium 100 percent cotton nonstretch denim that will feel tight at first but break in juuuust enough to mold to your body. 9 3/4" mid rise, fitted through hip and thigh, 12 3/4" tapered leg opening, 28" inseam. Premium 100% cotton non-stretch Candiani denim. Do Well: We partner with the Better Cotton Initiative to improve cotton farming globally.