Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
The Hair Boss
The Micellar Shampoo
£7.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Superdrug
The Micellar Shampoo
Need a few alternatives?
The Hair Boss
The Micellar Shampoo
BUY
£7.99
Superdrug
Kristin Ess
Scalp Purifying Micellar Shampoo
BUY
£10.00
Boots
Head & Shoulders
Soothing Anti Dandruff Dry Itchy Scalp Shampoo
BUY
£6.00
Boots
The Body Shop
Ginger Anti-dandruff Shampoo
BUY
£7.50
The Body Shop
More from The Hair Boss
The Hair Boss
Corrector Drops For Brunette Hair
BUY
£7.99
Superdrug
More from Hair Care
The Hair Boss
The Micellar Shampoo
BUY
£7.99
Superdrug
Kristin Ess
Scalp Purifying Micellar Shampoo
BUY
£10.00
Boots
Head & Shoulders
Soothing Anti Dandruff Dry Itchy Scalp Shampoo
BUY
£6.00
Boots
The Body Shop
Ginger Anti-dandruff Shampoo
BUY
£7.50
The Body Shop
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted