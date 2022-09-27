Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
AYR
The Metropolitan
$195.00
Buy Now
Review It
At AYR
Need a few alternatives?
Stella McCartney
Wool Tailored Trousers
BUY
$995.00
Stella McCartney
Tibi
Stella Pant
BUY
$495.00
Tibi
Frankie Shop
Marquesa Pants
BUY
$136.00
The Frankie Shop
Amy Lynn
Lupe Straight-leg High-rise Faux-leather Trousers
BUY
£52.50
£75.00
Selfridges
More from AYR
AYR
The Deep End
BUY
$145.00
AYR
AYR
The Deep End
BUY
$135.00
AYR
AYR
The Cool Pant
BUY
$125.00
AYR
AYR
The Pop
BUY
$225.00
AYR
More from Pants
Stella McCartney
Wool Tailored Trousers
BUY
$995.00
Stella McCartney
AYR
The Metropolitan
BUY
$195.00
AYR
Tibi
Stella Pant
BUY
$495.00
Tibi
Frankie Shop
Marquesa Pants
BUY
$136.00
The Frankie Shop
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted