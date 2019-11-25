Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Lancer
The Method: Polish Mini
$75.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
A powerful antiaging exfoliator.
Need a few alternatives?
Farmacy
Honeymoon Glow
$58.00
from
Farmacy
BUY
Volition Beauty
Apple Cider Vinegar Resurfacing Peel Pads
$64.00
from
Sephora
BUY
The Ordinary
Aha 30% + Bha 2% Peeling Solution 30ml
£6.30
from
FeelUnique
BUY
Belei
Fresh Complexion Face Peel
£12.00
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Lancer
Lancer
The Method: Polish Mini
$75.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Skin Care
Heritage Store
Rosewater & Glycerin Spray
$10.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Heritage Store
Rosewater Spray
$10.29
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Heritage Store
Rosewater Facial Toner
$11.79
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Tatcha
Bestsellers Set
C$77.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted