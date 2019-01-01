Lipstick Queen

The Metals Lipstick In Metal Nude

£22.00

Buy Now Review It

At Space NK

Add some pop to the lips with the help of Lipstick Queen The Metals. This lipstick has a metallic appearance in a satin finish that instantly draws attention to the lips. Both moisturising and long-wearing, the lipstick has irresistible allure. Formulated with ultra-fine metallic pearls and rich pigments, the lipstick also includes antioxidant vitamin E and apricot kernel oil to help ensure a smooth, easy application. It also works to provide the lips with intense moisturisation while being comfortable to wear. Available in a range of five luxurious shades, Lipstick Queen The Metals is a lipstick that makes an instant impression. Providing nourishment to keep lips healthy, this lipstick comforts the lips while giving them intense and long-lasting colour.