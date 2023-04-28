COS ATELIER

The Metallic Loafers

$225.00

At COS

This piece is part of the COS ATELIER collection, a limited capsule founded on the principles of luxury and exceptional design. CUT The ATELIER loafers embody the 'exceptional design' ethos that the capsule is centered on. They're shaped with elegant rounded toes that subtly contrast the squared-off block heels. They make a striking option for event dressing, but our stylists recommend wearing them with tailoring in the daytime, too. CLOTH​ Our dedicated team tested countless fabrics before selecting the metallic mesh – it's engineered with plenty of stretch so they mould to the shape of your foot over time. Match your jewelry to the sparking silver hue. CRAFT Every detail has been carefully considered, from the softly gathered fabric and elasticated band at the ankle to the complementing leather pull tabs that hold the shape of the shoe as you put them on. Upper: 100% LYCRA® elastane, Lining & Sole: 100% Leather Heel height: 0.86"