The Met Holiday Gift Wrap & Tags Book

Wrap your gifts in Museum-inspired style with designs from this cheerful, only–at–The-Met wrapping paper book. Included here are 12 sheets of wrap (3 each of 4 designs; they unfold to 19 x 26 in. each), plus 12 gift tags. These whimsical designs feature famous figures from The Met collection—such as angels inspired by the Museum's Annual Christmas Tree, and "William," a blue faience hippopotamus from ancient Egypt and The Met's unofficial mascot—splendidly dressed to celebrate the holidays. A snowy New York night scene, complete with The Met facade with lights all aglow, and a merry assortment of artist supplies round out the selection. These unique designs and tags will help you create artful gifts for the holidays.