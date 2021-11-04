United States
The Metropolitan Museum Of Art
The Met Holiday Gift Wrap & Tags Book
$18.00
At The Met Store
Wrap your gifts in Museum-inspired style with designs from this cheerful, only–at–The-Met wrapping paper book. Included here are 12 sheets of wrap (3 each of 4 designs; they unfold to 19 x 26 in. each), plus 12 gift tags. These whimsical designs feature famous figures from The Met collection—such as angels inspired by the Museum's Annual Christmas Tree, and "William," a blue faience hippopotamus from ancient Egypt and The Met's unofficial mascot—splendidly dressed to celebrate the holidays. A snowy New York night scene, complete with The Met facade with lights all aglow, and a merry assortment of artist supplies round out the selection. These unique designs and tags will help you create artful gifts for the holidays.
More from The Metropolitan Museum Of Art
The Metropolitan Museum Of Art
Met Campus Champion Sweatshirt - Unisex
$49.00The Metropolitan Museum of Art