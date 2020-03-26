Summersalt

The Mesh Diver

$95.00 $71.25

Buy Now Review It

At Summersalt

The Details This tone-on-tone mesh beauty is sporty and chic. A slim racerback detail and built-in soft cups help provide support so you can jump into the ocean or kick back by the pool without fear of anything falling out. The Fit Boob Support: Built-in soft cups for extra coverage Butt Coverage: C Coverage: Our fullest coverage Compression: Our signature fabric and construction makes for the perfect, secure fit Composition: 78% recycled polyamide, 22% elastane Fit tip: Swimwear should fit snug when dry