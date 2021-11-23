Shhhowercap

The Melrose Shower Cap

$43.00

Buy Now Review It

At Violet Gray

The classic shower cap is reinvented in a sophisticated turban silhouette and an exclusive hue. The innovative Shhhowercap is crafted from nanotech fabric that flexes to hold every hair type without creating forehead creases. Washable, breathable, and reusable, this modern shower cap is a game changer. Premium waterproof fabric is washable, breathable for anti-humidity, and has an anti-bacterial coating. An innovative rubber grip on the inner band ensures a secure fit without ruining volume. Flexible band fits all head sizes and expanded pocket holds all hair types. Circumference: 7.25” to 7.75”.