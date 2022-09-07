Madewell

The Medium Transport Tote

$168.00

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

What goes into our Medium Transport Tote? Here it is by the numbers: 2 pieces of fine leather are used for the body. 2 ways to carry: with the top handles or the detachable shoulder strap. 1 exterior pocket for those things you gotta grab fast. 1 interior side zip pocket to keep your keys, phone and wallet at the ready. 24: the number of hours in a day that this bag looks cool. How often you'll reach for it? 500 gazillion times. Made of semi vegetable-tanned leather with a softly worn waxed finish that deepens into a distinctive patina. Please note: As it is made of a natural material, each bag varies slightly in texture and color. Do Well: Leather sourced from a tannery that achieved a Gold Rating from the Leather Working Group (LWG), an organization that works to promote sustainable environmental practices in the leather industry. Interior pocket. 8 1/4" handle drop. 14" (at shortest) to 19" (at longest) shoulder drop. 12 1/4"H x 11"W x 5 1/2"D. Import. F5788