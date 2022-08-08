Closely

The Medium Support Sports Top

At Closely

AMAZING COMFORT 4-WAY STRETCH VENTILATED BACK FUNCTION No.11 is possibly the most comfortable top you’ll ever try. The fabric has a soft brushed surface and allows for total freedom to move. Double layers for support. Perforated back for ventilation. We rank this as a medium support bra. For a bigger bust it might be more of a light support experience, depending on activity. MATERIALS A sophisticated high quality micro with 4-way stretch and great moisture management. Light compression. Light to the skin. Elastics with ribbed back and soft edges to prevent digging in. SUSTAINABILITY Micro fabric: Polyamid/Elastane. 0% recycled material. Elastics: Spandex/Nylon. 63% recycled material. Carbon footprint: 4,0 kg CO2 (calculated for biggest size and darkest colour.)